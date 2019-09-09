Busy time for County Championship

The Tipp senior hurling championship enters the closing stages with the northern quartet of Nenagh, Borrisoleigh, Kilruane McDonaghs and Kiladangan through as top seeds with Loughmore, Toomevara, Annacarthy and Drom Inch through as second seeds.

The divisional hurling championships will offer another route to the latter stages of the competition for a number of other clubs still in the hunt.

Yesterday in round 3, Nenagh beat Burgess 2-23 to 2-17; Sarsfields defeated Killenaule 1-24 to 0-12 while Toomevara edged out last years winners Clonoulty Rossmore on a 1-18 to 0-19 scoreline.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson former Tipp hurling star and current Cuala coach Brian Horgan said there are some great games in prospect in the county over the next few weeks

In the O’Riain cup Ballingarry and Ballina finished level at 0-22 to 1-19 while Templederry were comfortable winners over Sarsfields hitting 5-16 to 0-14. In the final game Swans beat Lorrha 2-23 to 2-17.

In Intermediate hurling Kiladangan beat Moneygall 2-23 to 1-16 in the north derby while Drom hit 1-29 to Galtee’s 1-9. Kilsheelan beat Ballinahinch 1-18 to 2-14 in the early game.

In the football championship there was one game as Arravale overcame Moyne Templetuohy 2-13 to 0-14.