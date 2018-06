Tipp senior hurlers fatigue could be down to a heavy club schedule in April.

The fallout from Tipp’s early exit from the Senior Hurling Championship this year continues.

County management committee officials have been at odds with each other this week over whether the management is to blame.

Some supporters are suggesting fatigue due to a heavy fixtures calendar in both club and inter county action may have played a part.

County Board vice Chair Joe Kennedy says it may have contributed.