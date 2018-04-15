Busy day of hurling action in Tipperary

County Senior Hurling Championship

In Group 1 Mullinahone versus Clonoulty/Rossmore is on at 12 o’clock in Bansha.

Nenagh Éire Óg take on Roscrea at 2:30 in Dolla

Group 2 action sees Kilruane Mac Donaghs go up against Toomevara at 1pm in Dolla while Dundrum is now the venue for the game between Éire Óg Annacarty – Donohill and Killenaule at 3.30

Later this evening in Group 4 Portroe and Borrisoleigh meet in Nenagh at 6.45.

In the Seamus O’Riain Cup Burgess take on JK Brackens in Group 1 at 5 in Toomevara while there’s a 6 o’clock throw-in at Leahy Park Cashel for the game between St Mary’s Clonmel and Ballingarry.

In Group 2 Silvermines versus Templederry Kenyons is at 5.15 in Nenagh while Clonakenny and Newport meet in Toomevara at 6.30.

Lorrha-Dorrha and Moycarkey-Borris throw-in at 6 in Roscrea in Group 3.

In the Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3 action in Moneygall has Borrisokane up against Drom-Inch at 3.30 while in Group 5 Kildangan take on Golden Kilfeacle at 12 o’clock in Kilcommon.