Busy day of County Intermediate Hurling action

Ballinahinch take on Moyne-Templetuohy in Group 1 at 1.30 in Templederry.

Group 2 has Carrick Davins and Cashel King Cormacs in the Clonmel Sportsfield at 6.

Galtee Rovers – St Pecaun meet Arravale Rovers in Cappawhite at 6.

In Group 4 Cahir is the venue for the game between Sean Treacys and Moyle Rovers which is also at 6.

At 4.30 there’s Group 5 action when Kilsheelan-Kilcash take on Ballybacon Grange in Golden.

At the same time Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams face Shannon Rovers in Group 6 – that game is in Templemore.