Burgess on verge of making history

Winning the Seamus O Riain cup would make history in the Burgess club.

They face Moycarkey Borris on Sunday in the curtain raiser to the Dan Breen final.

Burgess have never won a senior title, and their manager Pat Gibson says a win would drive the club on…

Throw in on Sunday is at 1:15 at Semple Stadium.

That’ll be followed by the Dan Breen decider between Clonoulty Rossmore and Nenagh Eire Og at 3pm

Both games will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM

The Seamus o Riain final is sponsored by Doran Oil, Fuelling Tipperary in Thurles and Cashel.

The Dan Breen in association with Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh & Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.