“Bubbles” O’Dwyer on recovery trail

A long term injury to John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer is holding him back from any training with the senior hurlers.

The ankle injury isn’t responding to treatment as management would have hoped – and it means he’s off his feet for the moment.

Lack of training has also left him weeks behind the rest of the squad fitness-wise.

Tipp manager Michael Ryan says he hopes to have Bubbles back, but it may not happen before the end of the League.

