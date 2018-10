Tipperary’s Ger Browne was named the Under 21 Player of the Year at the annual Team of the Year Awards held at Dublin’s City Hall last night.

The Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams man impressed all summer at midfield, playing a crucial role in the All-Ireland victory over Cork in August.

In all there were 5 Tipp players on the team of the year – Killian O’Dwyer, Brian McGrath, Robert Byrne, Ger Browne and Jake Morris who was also in the running for Player of the Year.