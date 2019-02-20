Broad welcome for O’Shea’s return

There’s been a broad welcome across Tipperary to the news that Eamon O’ Shea will link up again with the Tipp senior hurlers under Liam Sheedy’s management.

The duo worked together in 2010 to bring an All Ireland back to the county – stopping Kilkennys drive for five – and this time round Eamon O’ Shea will join up in a supporting role after the national hurling league concludes.

O’Shea managed Tipp from 2013 to 2015 – guiding the Premier to the All Ireland final in 2014 – and was also part of the Kilruane MacDonagh’s backroom team that won last years north senior hurling title.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport at last nights county board meeting Chairman John Devane welcomed O’Shea’s return to the fold…