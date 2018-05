Tipperary have been dealt a blow with the news that Michael Breen is expected to miss the remainder of Tipperary’s Munster campaign.

He played no part in the game against Cork yesterday, after damaging ankle ligaments in training last Thursday night.

Cathal Barrett, however, is expected to be fit ahead of next weekend’s round-robin clash with Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds – as is Niall O’Meara.

Manager Michael Ryan says aside from Breen, the squad seems to be in good shape…