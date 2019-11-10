Borrisoleigh well aware of threat posed by Glen Rovers

Having bridged a 33 year gap to lift the County Senior Hurling title last weekend Borrisoleigh today turn their attention to the Munster Championship.

They go up against Glen Rovers of Cork in the provincial semi-final this afternoon.

Borrisoleigh manager Johnny Kelly says this afternoon will be a big step up for the North Tipp side.



Throw-in is at 1.30 in Semple Stadium.

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM in association with Stakelum’s Home and Hardware, Racecourse Retail Park, Thurles.

The other semi-final sees Waterford’s Ballygunner face Patrickswell of Limerick in Walsh Park at 1.45.

Meanwhile Sean Treacys fly the flag for Tipp in the Munster Intermediate Hurling Championship this afternoon.

They take on Ballysaggart of Waterford in Dungarvan’s Fraher Field at 1.30.