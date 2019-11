They had 3 points to spare over Kiladangan in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

7,250 spectators saw Borris bridge a 33 year gap as they won out on a scoreline of 1-15 to 1-12.

For many JD Devaney was the star of the show – the teenager contributing 1-4 from play.

Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson caught up with Borrisoleigh midfielder Tommy Ryan after the game.



Borris will now go up against Glen Rovers of Cork in the Munster Club Championship semi-final next Sunday in Semple.