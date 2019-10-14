Devaney star of the show for Borrisoleigh

The teams involved in next weekend’s County Senior Hurling semi-finals will be very familiar with each other.

Following the quarter finals played last weekend there are four North Tipp sides left in the competition.

Kiladangan go up against Nenagh Éire Óg while Borrisoleigh will face Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Both games will be on Sunday in a double-header at Semple Stadium.

Borrisoleigh overcame Drom & Inch yesterday to book their place in the last four.

For many JD Devaney at corner forward was the star of the show – manager Johnny Kelly said he was part of a great team performance.



Both semi-finals will be live here on Tipp FM on Sunday afternoon.