It’s a Tipperary – Waterford Munster Club Senior hurling final.

Borrisoleigh overcame Glen Rovers of Cork in yesterday’s semi-final while Ballygunner saw off the challenge of Patrickswell of Limerick.

Borris were pushed to the end by Glen Rovers – it finished 1-17 to 3-8 in Semple Stadium.

Manager Johnny Kelly summed up his feelings after the game.