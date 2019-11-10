Borrisoleigh through to Munster Club Senior Hurling final

The Tipp champions held off a strong second half fight back from Glen Rovers of Cork in Semple Stadium this afternoon to run out winners by three points.

1-17 to 3-8 the final score in the Munster semi-final.

A delighted Borris captain Conor Kenny gave his reaction to Tipp FM Sport.

They’ll now face Ballygunner in the Munster Final following the Waterford sides 17 points to 9 win over Patrickswell of Limerick.

Meanwhile in the Munster Intermediate Hurling championship there was disappointment for Sean Treacys as they lost out by just a single point to Ballysaggart of Waterford.

0-15 to 1-11 the result from the Fraher Field in Dungarvan.