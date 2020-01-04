Borrisoleigh face experienced opponents St Thomas’

Borrisoleigh are hoping to repeat the achievements of 1987 when they come up against St Thomas’ of Galway in the semi-final of the All Ireland senior club hurling final on Sunday.

The north Tipp side won the title over three decades ago.

Borrisoleigh goalkeeper James McCormack said his team are up against experienced opponents who have been in this situation before.

Throw-in at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick is at 4 o’clock tomorrow afternoon and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM in association with Stakelum’s Home and Hardware, Racecourse Road, Thurles.