Borrisoleigh continue quest for All Ireland senior club glory

The Tipp champions take on St Thomas’ of Galway in the semi final this afternoon.

The Munster Champions were the last Tipperary side to lift the Tommy Moore Cup back in 1987.

Borrisoleigh manager Johnny Kelly admits his side are up against a very experienced team who know how to win tight games.

Throw-in at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick is at 4 o’clock this afternoon and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM in association with Stakelum’s Home and Hardware, Racecourse Road, Thurles.

Meanwhile reigning champions Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny take on Derry and Ulster kingpins Slaughtneil in the other semi final at 2-o’clock this afternoon at Pairc Esler.

Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin will be hoping to guide the Leinster champions all the way to success again this year.