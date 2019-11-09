Borrisileigh aiming to take down Glen Rovers

Many eyes will be on young JD Devaney in tomorrows Munster Senior Club hurling semi-final when Borrisoleigh go up against Glen Rovers of Cork.

The grand-son of the famed Liam Devaney impressed with his performance for Borris in their win over Kiladangan in last Sunday’s County final.

Tipp FM analyst James Woodlock says JD is very much a star of the future.

Throw-in is at 1.30 tomorrow afternoon in Semple Stadium.

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM in association with Stakelum’s Home and Hardware, Racecourse Retail Park, Thurles.