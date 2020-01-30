Bonner Maher well on the road to recovery

Patrick Bonner Maher is ahead of schedule in his race to return to fitness and get back in a Tipp jersey according to Liam Sheedy.

The Lorrha Dorrha star picked up a serious knee injury in last summers Munster championship but remained on as part of the group during Tipp’s 2019 All Ireland winning campaign.

The Premier will be without Bonner for Saturday’s fixture against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy told Tipp FM Sport that due to ‘Bonner’ Maher’s work rate and attention to detail he is now expected to return to action sooner than had been anticipated.