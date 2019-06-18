Bonner expected to miss rest of 2019 season

It’s been reported that Patrick Bonner Maher could be out of action for up to 9 months with a cruciate injury.

The half-forward had to be stretchered from the field of play in last Sunday’s victory over Limerick.

According to the Irish Independent MRI scans have confirmed a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of his knee.

Meanwhile, Cathal Barrett is expected to miss the Munster final against Limerick with a minor hamstring strain.

Tipperary senior hurlers head back to training tonight ahead of that Munster final clash with Limerick.

The game is fixed for the 30th of June in the Gaelic Grounds – giving both sides 2 weeks to prepare.

Manger Liam Sheedy says more hard work will be the key to success…