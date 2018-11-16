Boherlahan Dualla last club standing for Tipp

The other premier county champions in hurling and football bowed out in recent weeks with Boherlahan Junior A and B hurlers still in the hunt for provincial silverware.

This Saturday the Mid Tipp club take on Cloughduv from Cork in the Munster Junior championship semi final with the game set to throw in at 1.30pm.

Former All Ireland U21 winning captain and Knockavilla stalwart Brian Horgan, who now hurls with Boherlahan, says there’s a real sense of excitement around the parish with two teams still in the hunt for titles.