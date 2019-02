Beating Kilkenny on Sunday would boost morale amongst both players and supporters in Tipperary alike.

That’s the view of former All Ireland winner with the Premier Paddy Stapleton.

Tipperary lost out to Wexford by a single point last weekend, and have two more games against Kilkenny and Cork left in the group stages.

Speaking on Extra Time last night, former Tipperary defender Paddy Stapleton said it’ll be a tight game…