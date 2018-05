Tipp manager Michael Ryan has challenged the three goalkeepers on his panel to nail down the number 1 jersey.

Much has been discussed in the media about the need for Tipperary to settle on a first choice keeper – each of the three got equal time until the league final.

Darragh Mooney was thought to be the preferred selection, however speaking at the launch of the Munster Championship yesterday, Michael Ryan appears to suggest that this may not be the case.