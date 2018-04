Tipp’s intercounty players are expecting stiff competition for places on the senior hurling squad for the championship.

With the Munster campaign less than a month away the Premier manager Michael Ryan has been building his squad through the League.

One of those who missed out on the League through injury is Kilruane McDonaghs Niall O’Meara.

He says there’ll be a battle for places in the starting 15 come the championship.