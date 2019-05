Tipp full back James Barry has praised the small changes to this years’ Munster Championship.

Tipperary face Waterford on Sunday, following which they’ll have a weekend off ahead of their final two games.

Last year Tipp’s hectic schedule of four games four weeks in a row seemed to prove tough.

James Barry says he enjoys getting to play every team in the province…

Throw in at Semple Stadium on Sunday is at 2pm, and we’ll have full live commentary here on Tipp FM.