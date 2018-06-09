Barrett included in Tipp starting 15

Tipp have made three changes to the starting line-up for their final round-robin match in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship against Clare.

Donagh Maher is in for Michael Cahill, Cathal Barrett replaces Noel McGrath while Bonner Maher is in at centre forward in place of Bubbles O’Dwyer.

Tipp are refusing to concede defeat ahead of the game in Semple Stadium.

They’ve had a tough run of games – which began with a defeat at the hands of Limerick, and poor first half displays against Cork and Waterford over the last two weekends have left them with just 2 points on the board – second from bottom.

It’s still possible for the Premier to qualify for a Munster final if they beat Clare tomorrow, and then a string of results go their way.

While it seems like a tough ask manager Michael Ryan says they won’t give up.



Throw in is at 2pm and we’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Husqvarna Sales & Service Centre at Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.

The Tipperary Senior Hurling team lines out as follows;

1 Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2 Seán O’Brien – Newport

3 Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s Clonmel

4 Donagh Maher – Burgess

5 Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule

6 Padraic Maher (Capt.) – Thurles Sarsfields

7 Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

8 Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

9 Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

10 Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

11 Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha

12 Billy McCarthy – Thurles Sarsfields

13 Séamus Callanan – Drom-Inch

14 Jason Forde – Silvermines

15 John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Subs

16 Daragh Mooney – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

17 James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

18 Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

19 Michael Cahill – Thurles Sarsfields

20 Willie Connors – Kiladangan

21 Seán Curran – Mullinahone

22 Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

23 Paul Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

24 Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

25 Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

26 John O’Dwyer – Killenaule