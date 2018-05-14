Barrett happy to play in any position

Tipp senior hurler Cathal Barrett says he’s happy to play wherever is most beneficial to the team.

The Holycross Ballycahill clubman had all but cemented his position at corner back – and has won an All Star for his efforts.

However, he’s featured more recently in a midfield position for the Premier.

With corner back Michael Cahill now an injury doubt, following club action, Barrett says he’s happy to play wherever he’s put…

Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Sundays Munster hurling championship of Tipperary versus Limerick comes in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Husqvarna Centre @ Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.