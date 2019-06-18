ACL rupture rules Bonner Maher out for the remainder of the season

The Tipperary County Board have confirmed that Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and is set to miss the remainder of the championship.

The two-time All Star landed awkwardly during the win over All-Ireland champions Limerick on Sunday and was stretchered off at Semple Stadium.

A scan late last night was carried out and confirmed the news that the 29-year-old will have to undergo surgery.

Cathal Barrett will undergo a scan later this evening to assess his injury

Tipp will next face Limerick again in the Munster final on Sunday June 30th.

Meanwhile a former Tipp inter-county star says Liam Sheedy will be the happier of the two managers following Sundays clash with All Ireland Champions.

Tipp FM analyst James Woodlock was a guest on last nights Extra Time with Ronan Quirke and said Limerick had failed to deal with both Cork and Tipp during the Munster round-robin series.