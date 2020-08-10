6 point margin for Clonoulty Rossmore over Nenagh Éire Óg

Clonoulty Rossmore produced a sterling performance to overcome the Nenagh Éire Óg challenge at Semple Stadium yesterday evening.

Sharp interplay between Cathal Bourke, Dillon Quirke and Conor Hammersley unlocked the Nenagh defence with the latter finishing to the net to put the westerners up 1-13 to 0-8 up at the halfway stage.

The green and gold added to their tally in the second half and ran out 1-22 to 1-16 winners and take a commanding lead at the top of the group.

After the game Clonoulty manager Paddy Bourke told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson it was a pleasing performance but that they still had plenty to work on.

“Delighted with the win and I suppose its teams like Nenagh you go out and test yourself against and I think overall we hurled well, we’d be happy with the performance.”

“But again there’s plenty of improvement there – we had maybe four or five chances there in the last 7 or 8 minutes for points but again Nenagh had misses as well so look overall we’re very happy.”

“We had a couple of younger players coming into the team and they got another tough game so quite happy with the performance.”

County Senior Hurling Championship

Group 1

Kildangan 2-19 Roscrea 0-14

Drom-Inch 2-16 JK Brackens 1-15

Group 2

Holycross/Ballycahill 0-23 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 1-18

Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-22 Nenagh Éire Óg 1-16