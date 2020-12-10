3rd time lucky for Tipp minor hurlers?

Tipperary minor hurling coach Shane McGrath says the players are relishing the opportunity to return to Championship action before Christmas.

They face Waterford in Pairc Ui Rinn in a 3pm throw-in on Saturday in the Munster hurling semi-finals, after beating Kerry in the quarter finals in mid-October.

Level 5 restrictions forced further delays to the Championship, but the provincial competitions are to be completed before Christmas.

Ballinahinch clubman Shane McGrath says the panel members are eager to show what they can do on Saturday.

“It’s been on once – called off, on twice – called off – this is their third go at it.”

“I think no matter what group you have asking them to come back a third time is always going to be hard and then when they’re 16 or 17 years of age it’s nearly twice as hard with a lot that’s going on in school and everything.”

“But the group have been brilliant and I think what they’re all delighted about is that they just get a chance to play the match now – and I think that’s what they want.”

“If we’re good enough we’ll win and if we’re not good enough well then we can say at least we had a chance.”

