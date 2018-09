Three Tipperary minors have been included the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year.

Conor Whelan from Mullinahone was named in the corner back position, with Nenagh Eire Og’s Seán Phelan named on the wing.

While Borris-Ileigh’s James Devaney is the Premier’s sole representative in the forwards, where he was named in the number 10 spot.

5 Galway, 4 Kilkenny, 2 Dublin players and 1 from Limerick make up the 15 man selection.