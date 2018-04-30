3-in-a-row for Clonoulty Rossmore

Clonoulty Rossmore have completed a hat-trick in the West Senior Hurling Championship.

They were crowned West Champions yesterday in Cappawhite on a scoreline of 20 points to Eire Óg Anacarthy’s 1-15.

Timmy Hammersley’s points at the start of 2nd half edged them back into the tie – having gone in 3 points down at half time.

His brother Conor says the sides bring the best out in each other.



Killenaule are through to the South Senior Hurling final following their 1-23 to 0-18 point win over newly promoted St. Mary’s

Tipp coach Declan Fanning happy to see Killenaule in a Divisional final.

They’ll meet Mullinahone in the final.

Nenagh Eire Og have joined Kiladangan, Toomevara and Kilruane MacDonagh’s in the semi final stages of the North Senior Hurling championship.

They overcame Burgess in last night’s quarter final clash on a scoreline of 2-23 to 0-9.

JK Brackens, Holycross Ballycahill, Loughmore Castleiney and Thurles Sarsfields have qualified for the Mid semi finals.