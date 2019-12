A large crowd is expected in Templederry tomorrow for the County Under U21 A hurling final between Kiladangan and Holycross Ballycahill.

It promises to be a mouth-watering affair.

Tipp FM analyst Ken Hogan says it’s going to be close as both sides have proved they’re good teams.

Throw-in is at 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon in Templederry.

At the same time Borrisokane and Gortnahoe-Glengoole meet in Templetuohy in the under 21 B decider.