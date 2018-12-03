Under 21 A semi-final replay fixed for next Sunday

Toomevara and Thurles Sarsfields are set for a replay this coming weekend after their County Under 21 A Hurling SF ended in a draw.

Toom took an early lead in yesterday game with a goal less than a minute into the game lead by a point at the break 1-08 to 1-07.

Thurles Sars dominated most of the second half but it was never more than a point between the sides – at the full time whistle it ended all square 2-10 to 1-13.

10 minutes of extra time followed but again it ended in a draw in Borrisoleigh – Thurles Sarsfield 2-13 Toomevara 1-16

Toom Manager Denis Kelly had huge praise for his charges efforts.



The replay between Toom and Sars will take place at The Ragg next Sunday afternoon at 1 o’clock.