The GAA has announced the decision not to go ahead with the annual Poc Fada competition based on the Government’s latest public health advice published earlier this week.

It means that Tipp legend Brendan Cummins’ attempts to win a tenth national title in the Cooley Mountains have been thwarted for this year.

However, the committee overseeing the event says it could run in early 2021 subject to Government and health and safety guidelines.