11 nominations for Tipperary in All Star Awards

Tipperary dominate the 2019 PWC All-Star award nominations with 11 players making the 45 man list.

Captain Seamus Callanan gets the nod for Hurler of the year after finding the back of the net in every game for the Premier throughout the summer.

There are also nominations for defenders Pádraic Maher, Ronan Maher, Cathal Barrett, Brendan Maher and Barry Heffernan.

Midfielder Noel McGrath and Forwards John O’Dwyer, Jason Forde, Séamus Callanan and John McGrath while Goalkeeper Brian Hogan also gets the nod.

Along with Seamus Callanan Cork’s Patrick Horgan, Kilkenny’s TJ Reid are also nominated for Hurler of the year while Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen, Limerick’s Kyle Hayes and Wexford’s Rory O’Connor then are all up for Young Player of the Year.