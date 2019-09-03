’01 Tipp All Ireland winner keeps clean sheet for Loughmore

Age is proving no barrier for a former Tipperary All Ireland winner.

David Kennedy first joined the Tipperary senior hurling panel in 1998, and was centre back on the Munster and All Ireland winning team of 2001.

The 43 year old last weekend lined out for Loughmore Castleiney in the county senior hurling championship in goal for the first time – where he managed to keep a clean sheet to help his side earn a draw against Nenagh Eire Og.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM last night, Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath said David will be playing for a long time yet…