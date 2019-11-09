Hurling & football action across the county

Arravale Rovers and Carrick Davins meet in the County Junior A Hurling final this afternoon.
Throw-in is at 1 o’clock in Golden.
Meanwhile Templetuohy is the venue for the Junior A Football decider where Mullinahone and Portroe also throw-in at 1 o’clock.
The Junior B football final between Eire Óg Annacarthy and Killenaule is in Littleton at 1.
In the Mid Tipp U21 A hurling championship Sarsfields take on Holycross Ballycahill in the Outside Field in Thurles at 12.30
There are two games in the North U21 B hurling championship.
Newport go up against Ballinahinch in Templederry at 2 while Borrisokane play host to Burgess at 2.30.