Hurling & football action across the county

Arravale Rovers and Carrick Davins meet in the County Junior A Hurling final this afternoon.

Throw-in is at 1 o’clock in Golden.

Meanwhile Templetuohy is the venue for the Junior A Football decider where Mullinahone and Portroe also throw-in at 1 o’clock.

The Junior B football final between Eire Óg Annacarthy and Killenaule is in Littleton at 1.

In the Mid Tipp U21 A hurling championship Sarsfields take on Holycross Ballycahill in the Outside Field in Thurles at 12.30

There are two games in the North U21 B hurling championship.

Newport go up against Ballinahinch in Templederry at 2 while Borrisokane play host to Burgess at 2.30.