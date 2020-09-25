Hurling defeat to spur on Loughmore challenge for football honours

The county senior football final on Sunday offers Loughmore Castleiney a chance to right some wrongs from last weekend’s hurling final.

Loughmore went down to a controversial late Kiladangan goal as the ball from the puck out that led to the goal was already in play when the referees whistle was blown.

Tipp FM analyst Shane Stapleton believes the circumstances of last Sunday’s defeat will lead to an even more determined Loughmore challenge against Clonmel Commercials in the football final.

“From a players point of view they’ll relive that quick puck out launched down on top of the Loughmore players. Some of them rejoiced thinking it was the final whistle and not the signal for the puck out. The rest is history and Kiladangan got an unbelievable goal.”

“The Loughmore players must be hugely hurt and they’ll need to use that as a motivational factor. A lot of victories are based on that feeling of being wronged and Loughmore will need that if they’re to defeat county champions Commercials.”

Throw-in is at 4.30 on Sunday in Semple Stadium. The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Lyons Takeaway, Clonmel