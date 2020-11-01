Huge day for Tipperary as senior hurlers and footballers take to the field

It’s a big day for Tipperary GAA today with two teams in action.

The senior hurling team begin their championship campaign against Munster champions Limerick.

The winners will go on to play Waterford in this year’s Munster final.

Throw-in in Pairc Ui Chaoimh is at 4 o clock and we’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM, with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney Nenagh.

Former Tipp defender James Barry thinks that Limerick’s full back line will be an area to be targeted:

“Tipp will probably target their full-back line, I think there’s scores to be got there especially with the sharpshooters we have in there, Seamie, ‘Bubbles’, John McGrath, Jake Morris, there’s been a couple of them playing very well with the club.

So, I think it’s a line that Tipp will be looking to exploit.

I know Limerick have a few new players there with Dan Morrissey and Barry Nash in the corner, who’s probably not used to playing that type of position.

I think there is scores there to be got, it’s just whether we can get good ball into Seamie and John to make use of.”

Before that though, at 1 o clock, the Tipperary senior footballers are in action in the Munster quarter-final.

David Power’s side are up against Clare in Semple Stadium.

A win would see Tipp play Limerick/Waterford in a Munster semi-final.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Business Park, Cahir.

Former Tipperary manager Peter Creedon, says Tipp are capable of a win against Clare, but thinks better ball retention is urgently needed:

“While they showed great spirits to dig out the win in Leitrim, we’re not doing well on the kick-outs and I’d say our stats are not where they need to be in terms of retention.

One thing with Clare is, if you turn over the ball cheaply to Clare they don’t tend to give it back to you.

They play in nice tight positions and a nice tight game, they will run you and that will sap energy from you so we really need to win primary ball whether we go long or go