Host of Under 21 games to be decided

In the Mid U21 B hurling championship Drom Inch face Gortnahoe Glengoole in the Ragg at 11am.
There are a number of games getting underway at 12 o’clock
North U21 A hurling championship:
Nenagh v Roscrea in Borrisokane
North U21 B hurling championship:
Burgess v Ballina in Kilcolman
Ballinahinch Templederry v Newport in Templederry
West U21 A hurling championship:
Cashel v Knockavilla in Cashel
Clonoulty v Cappawhite in Clonoulty
County Junior B Championship semi final:
Killenaule v Lorrha in Roscrea