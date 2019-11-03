Host of Under 21 games to be decided

Photo: Stephen Gleeson

In the Mid U21 B hurling championship Drom Inch face Gortnahoe Glengoole in the Ragg at 11am.

There are a number of games getting underway at 12 o’clock

North U21 A hurling championship:
Nenagh v Roscrea in Borrisokane

North U21 B hurling championship:
Burgess v Ballina in Kilcolman
Ballinahinch Templederry v Newport in Templederry
West U21 A hurling championship:
Cashel v Knockavilla in Cashel
Clonoulty v Cappawhite in Clonoulty

County Junior B Championship semi final:
Killenaule v Lorrha in Roscrea