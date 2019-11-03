Host of Under 21 games to be decided

In the Mid U21 B hurling championship Drom Inch face Gortnahoe Glengoole in the Ragg at 11am.

There are a number of games getting underway at 12 o’clock

North U21 A hurling championship:

Nenagh v Roscrea in Borrisokane

North U21 B hurling championship:

Burgess v Ballina in Kilcolman

Ballinahinch Templederry v Newport in Templederry

West U21 A hurling championship:

Cashel v Knockavilla in Cashel

Clonoulty v Cappawhite in Clonoulty

County Junior B Championship semi final:

Killenaule v Lorrha in Roscrea