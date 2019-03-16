Heavy rainfall disrupts several County Hurling League fixtures

There’s plenty of action in the County Hurling League today, though many matches have been called off due to inclement weather.

Starting in Division 2, there were 3 games down for decision.

Shannon Rovers were set to take on Newport in Ballinderry at noon, due to bad weather, that match is now off.

St Mary’s meet Carrick Swans in the Clonmel Sportsfield at 1pm, and Ballingarry play Golden in Ballingarry at 5pm.

Just one game in Division 3 then, between Drom Inch and Ballybacon in The Ragg, at 2.30pm.

In Division 4, two matches are off due to the bad weather. Fr Sheehy’s and Arravale Rovers were set to battle it out in Sean Treacy Park but that match has been postponed due to the heavy rainfall.

The meeting of Thurles Sarsfields v Skeenarinky in the Outside field is also off.

Loughmore Castleiney’s meeting with Mullinahone has also fallen victim to the weather.

Then, in the later clashes Grangemockler take on Boherlahan in Grangemockler at 4pm, and at 4:30 St Patrick’s play Moycarkey in Cloneen.

Finally, the Division 5 match between JK Brackens and Ballylooby, scheduled for Templemore at 1pm, is now off due to the bad weather.