Gortnahoe-Glengoole earn senior hurling status for 2021 with victory over Moyne-Templetuohy

Gortnahoe-Glengoole have earned themselves promotion to senior hurling status for next year.

They had two goals to spare over Moyne Templetouhy in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

The first half was very closely fought, with the two sides level on a couple of occasions. But it was Gortnahoe had the upper hand going in at half time; 10 points to 8.

Moyne Templetouhy fought back in the first few minutes of the second half and the two sides were matching each other, point for point, until a Kevin Slattery goal put Gortnahoe ahead by 3 points.

Keane Hayes also found the back of the net in the closing stages.

The final score was Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-19, Moyne Templetuohy 19 points.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson afterwards, Man of the Match Keane Hayes said it was a tough game:

“An absolutely brilliant battle. Two great teams who know each other very well.

“It came down to the last puck of the ball and it was lucky that we came out on top.

“… We’ve been working very hard. Last year, we were in the relegation and it was not where we wanted to be, so at the start of this year we just went out and put all our shoulders to the wheel.

“Luckily it paid off for us today!”