Galtee Rovers doing their bit for frontline staff at STGH

One Tipperary GAA club has raised almost €14,000 to help frontline healthcare staff in the Premier County.

Galtee Rovers GAA Club held a 24-hour “wallball” marathon between Saturday and Sunday involving club members from across the world.

All donations are being put towards helping the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel during this pandemic.

Galtee Rovers PRO, Tony O’Brien, says they received plenty of support from famous faces throughout the fundraiser.

“As the word was spreading and we had messages coming in from some high profile GAA people – Liam Sheedy, Liam Cahill, Brian Fox, Aisling McCarthy and more, they all left lovely messages for us showing their support.”

“It actually spread even further – we had a message from John Hartson the former Celtic footballer, he sent us a tweet congratulating us for the work we were doing.”