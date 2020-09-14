Young guns impress in Tipp football championship

The clash of Loughmore/Castleiney and Clonmel Commercials in the Tipperary Senior Football Final in two weeks’ time is going to be a massive game.

So says the stats analyst with the Tipp Senior Football Team, Jim Norris.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after Loughmore’s semi-final victory at the weekend, Jim says both sides have plenty of talented players.

“There’s a lot of promising young talent too.”

“Just looking at the top scorers in this year’s Championship – Sean O’Connor is very high up there. I think he’s scored 3-10 in the Championship so far. Conor Ryan and Conor McGrath up to today they both had 17 points and they both added to that attack today.”

“So it’s very promising for Tipperary that so many young players are featuring quite well in the attacking sense.”