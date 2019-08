There were wins for Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers in the County Senior Football Championship yesterday.



Commercials beat Moyne/Templetuohy 2-22 to 6 points, while Moyle Rovers had a 10 point win over Eire Og Annacarthy.

The third game between Cahir and Loughmore Castleiney ended in a draw – 2-5 to 1-8.