Welcome for change of heart from GAA on panels attending inter-county games

Having the full panel in Croke Park next weekend is seen a boost for Tipp in the All Ireland Senior Football semi-final.

Up to now just the 26 players on the match day squad were allowed to attend games due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tipp FM analyst and former Tipp Senior Football selector Shane Stapleton says manager David Power has worked hard on building morale in the squad.

“Super news and fair play to the GAA. It’s a pity they didn’t do a u-turn on it for the Munster final or for any provincial final.”

“Great news for the panel and David Power has spoken a lot all year about the strength of the panel and these internal Wednesday night matches. So brilliant news for the panel and hopefully they’ll get something to shout on next Sunday.”

Sundays All Ireland semi-final against Mayo will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.