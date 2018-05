Waterford has been described as a potential banana skin fixture for the Tipperary senior footballers.

The teams face off in the Munster Senior Football Quarter final on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.

While much has been discussed in the media about the following fixture – the semi final against Cork – the game against the Déise is the Premier’s first hurdle to overcome.

Manager Liam Kearns says they’re aiming high in Munster this year…