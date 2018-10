Ardfinnan face tough opposition in Loughmore Castleiney in the County Senior Football Championship semi final in just under 2 weeks time.

The South Tipp side won plenty of accolades over a number of years at Minor and Under 21 level.

Their U21 team of 3 years ago makes up the back bone of this senior squad.

Martin Doyle, who is part of Ardfinnan’s management team, says he knew that team would eventually flourish at senior level.