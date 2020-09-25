Unique pairing in County Senior Football final

Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore Castleiney meet in County Senior Football final this weekend.

It’s the first time the sides have met in the decider.

Loughmore will be looking to claim the title having lost the hurling final to Kiladangan last weekend.

Commercials manager Charlie McGeever says Sunday’s game will be special given the year that we’ve had.

“I think for both clubs it’s a big year and I suppose more so for Loughmore given the hurling final last weekend. It’s a big game in that sense.”

“And it is a special Championship – I mean it’s a ‘Covid Championship’ that will be remembered forever I suppose in terms of being so different in terms of any other year.”

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Lyons Takeaway, Clonmel