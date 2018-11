Two Tipperary footballers are hoping to follow in Colin O’ Riordan’s footsteps and join the Australian Football League.

Conal Kennedy and Jack Kennedy, both from the Clonmel Commercials club are among 20 Irish GAA players from 12 counties aiming to impress scouts.

The AFL Talent Combine is taking place in Dublin over 2 days, where it’ll see the players fitness levels and skills tested.